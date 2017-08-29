A suicide bomber blew himself up at a bank close to the US embassy compound in Kabul on Tuesday, killing at least four people and injuring several others, Reuters reported quoting Afghanistan Interior Ministry spokesperson Najib Danish.

The country’s public health ministry, however, said one person was killed and the eight others were injured. No group has claimed responsibility so far.

The incident took place around 10 am outside a branch of the Kabul Bank. Buildings in the vicinity also suffered damages, Tolo News reported.

More details are awaited.