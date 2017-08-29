Administrations in Haryana and Punjab on Tuesday said the situation in the region was relatively peaceful after the sentencing of controversial Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. The two states are still on high alert after Singh’s supporters reacted violently to his conviction sentence on August 25.

A CBI judge had sentenced Singh to 20 years in prison for raping two of his followers on Monday. “Security arrangements in Rohtak are still in place and public transport operations have not resumed,” said Rohtak Inspector General of Police Navdeep S Virk. “The situation in the city normal.”

In Sirsa, officials relaxed the curfew for 12 hours from 7am on Tuesday, PTI reported.

Anger against the administration’s apparent inaction still has locals, particularly those in Panchkula, seething. “Just the suspension of Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Ashok Kumar is not sufficient,” social activist Seema Bhardwaj told the Hindustan Times and demanded that others be held accountable too.

“The political leadership might have helped Dera followers to assemble here but the officers also did not show integrity and buckled under pressure rather than doing their duty,” SK Nayyar, president of citizen welfare association told the Hindustan Times .