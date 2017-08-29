The big news: Alert in Mumbai after heavy rain brings city to a standstill, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Normalcy returned to Haryana a day after Ram Rahim’s sentencing, and Modi will attend the Brics summit in China next month.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Heavy showers lead to water-logging and traffic jams across Mumbai, weather centre predicts more rain: Some Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation schools have ended classes earlier.
- Haryana, Punjab limp back to normalcy after violence sparked by Dera chief rape sentence: The two states are still on high alert after the violence that broke out following Singh’s conviction on August 25.
- Narendra Modi will attend the Brics summit in China next month: The Ministry of External Affairs made the announcement soon after India said both countries have withdrawn troops from Doklam, but China has stayed silent, claim reports.
- Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express derails in Maharashtra, Railway Ministry says no one injured: Central Railway chief Public Relation Officer said a sudden landslide caused the accident.
- Pakistan suspends talks, bilateral visits with US after Donald Trump’s comments: Islamabad also said that the United States’ new Afghanistan policy did not include a military role for India.
- Haryana court will give its verdict in two cases against self-styled godman Rampal Dass today: There was widespread violence when the police had tried to arrest the Satlok Ashram chief in 2014.
- Maria Sharapova stuns second-ranked Simona Halep to make winning return to Grand Slams: Venus Williams celebrated 20 years at US Open with an opening-round win.
- Four killed, several injured as suicide bomber attacks bank in Kabul: No group has claimed responsibility so far.
- SC sets aside Gujarat High Court order asking state to pay for shrines damaged in 2002 post-Godhra riots:The additional solicitor general said the state government had told the top court that it was willing to pay from the ex-gratia amount.
- Kerala High Court rejects another bail petition from actor Dileep in sexual assault case: He has maintained that he is not guilty, and has called it a conspiracy against him.