A look at the headlines right now:

Heavy showers lead to water-logging and traffic jams across Mumbai, weather centre predicts more rain: Some Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation schools have ended classes earlier. Haryana, Punjab limp back to normalcy after violence sparked by Dera chief rape sentence: The two states are still on high alert after the violence that broke out following Singh’s conviction on August 25. Narendra Modi will attend the Brics summit in China next month: The Ministry of External Affairs made the announcement soon after India said both countries have withdrawn troops from Doklam, but China has stayed silent, claim reports. Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express derails in Maharashtra, Railway Ministry says no one injured: Central Railway chief Public Relation Officer said a sudden landslide caused the accident. Pakistan suspends talks, bilateral visits with US after Donald Trump’s comments: Islamabad also said that the United States’ new Afghanistan policy did not include a military role for India. Haryana court will give its verdict in two cases against self-styled godman Rampal Dass today: There was widespread violence when the police had tried to arrest the Satlok Ashram chief in 2014. Maria Sharapova stuns second-ranked Simona Halep to make winning return to Grand Slams: Venus Williams celebrated 20 years at US Open with an opening-round win. Four killed, several injured as suicide bomber attacks bank in Kabul: No group has claimed responsibility so far. SC sets aside Gujarat High Court order asking state to pay for shrines damaged in 2002 post-Godhra riots:The additional solicitor general said the state government had told the top court that it was willing to pay from the ex-gratia amount. Kerala High Court rejects another bail petition from actor Dileep in sexual assault case: He has maintained that he is not guilty, and has called it a conspiracy against him.