Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Brics summit in China next month, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday. Their announcement came a day after they said India is withdrawing troops from the Doklam sector in Sikkim, where Chinese troops had been in a standoff with Indian forces for two months.

“At the invitation of the president of People’s Republic of China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Xiamen in China’s Fujian province during 3-5 September, 2017 to attend the 9th BRICS Summit,” the MEA said.

After China, Modi will go to Myanmar on September 5 for two days. It will be his first bilateral visit to the country.