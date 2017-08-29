Narendra Modi will attend the Brics summit in China next month
The Ministry of External Affairs made the announcement a day after it said India is withdrawing troops from the Doklam sector in Sikkim.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Brics summit in China next month, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday. Their announcement came a day after they said India is withdrawing troops from the Doklam sector in Sikkim, where Chinese troops had been in a standoff with Indian forces for two months.
“At the invitation of the president of People’s Republic of China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Xiamen in China’s Fujian province during 3-5 September, 2017 to attend the 9th BRICS Summit,” the MEA said.
After China, Modi will go to Myanmar on September 5 for two days. It will be his first bilateral visit to the country.