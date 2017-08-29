In an effort to protect customer privacy and better its image, Uber Technologies has decided to remove a feature that allows it to track riders for five minutes after their trip, Reuters reported. This change is expected to be announced on Tuesday, and it will initially be rolled out to iPhone users, Uber’s chief security officer Joe Sullivan said. Android users will get the feature in the future.

The feature was introduced in 2016 and has garnered a lot of criticism from Uber users. The company has said that it intended to improve customers’ physical safety with this tracking, and it was not meant to be an infringement of privacy. Sullivan said, Uber “made a mistake” by asking for information from users without explaining the need for it.

He added that this change was not connected to the executive changes in the company. On Monday, reports said Uber Technologies had appointed Expedia Inc’s official Dara Khosrowshahi as its chief executive officer. Uber’s co-founder Travis Kalanick was forced to step down in June following numerous scandals involving the management of the company. The ride-hailing firm was under the scanner over allegations of a hostile work culture, for women in particular.