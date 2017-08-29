A Hisar court on Tuesday acquitted self-styled godman Rampal Dass in two criminal cases against him. He will, however, remain in jail as he still has several cases against him, ANI reported. The court found him not guilty of rioting and obstructing officials in 2014 after his supporters clashed with security personnel leaving hundreds injured and six people dead, NDTV reported.

The founder of the Satlok Ashram in Barwala heads a sect that worships the 15th-century poet and mystic Kabir, who is known for a message of tolerance. “It is a victory of truth,” Rampal’s lawyer said.

The verdict comes a day after self-styled godman Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping two of his followers. Singh’s supporters resorted to created havoc following his conviction.

The case dates back to 2006 when Dass’ supporters had allegedly opened fire on villagers in Rohtak, killing one person and injuring several others. Dass was charged with murder and spent 22 months in prison until 2008, according to Firstpost.

Rampal was arrested again in November 2014, after he failed to show up in court despite 43 summons issued against him in connection with the Rohtak incident. There was massive violence at the Satlok Ashram in Hisar before his arrest. Nearly 15,000 followers of Rampal had arrived at the ashram, and formed a human shield.

After several days of standoff, the Haryana state government disconnected power and water supply to the ashram, setting the stage for an operation by the state police. However, Dass’ supporters had retaliated by hurling stones and acid at the police. Five women and a baby died during the siege, and over 200 people were injured. The police then arrested Dass. Some devotees later alleged that they had been held hostage inside the ashram.

New cases were filed against the self-styled godman after the incident. He was charged with murder, attempt to murder, sedition, rioting and illegal detention, reported the Hindustan Times.