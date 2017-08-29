Ford Motors and Domino’s are teaming up to deliver pizzas to customers in self-driving vehicles in Michigan, United States, Reuters reported on Tuesday. The trial will begin in September and customers will be chosen randomly from the Ann Arbor area. Initially, the Ford cars will be driven by humans, but it will later be automated, the companies said.

Using Global Positioning System, customers can track their delivery, but they will have to come to the car and collect the pizza themselves. “We are still focused on the last 50 feet,” Domino’s spokeswoman Jenny Fouracre was quoted as saying. “That’s a big challenge – getting [the pizza] from the curb to the door.”

Ford Fusion Hybrid Autonomous cars will be used in the test, reported Techcrunch. The cars will have containers specifically created to keep pizzas warm, and customers can unlock the vehicle using a unique delivery code.