The business wrap: Sensex, Nifty take a steep plunge amid geopolitical tensions, and 6 other stories
Other headlines: Uber will soon stop tracking riders after a trip ends, and Airtel and Symantec will jointly offer cyber security solutions in India.
A look at the headlines in the sector right now:
- Sensex nosedives over 360 points, Nifty shed 116 amid North Korea tensions: NTPC and Sun Pharma were the worst performers on both indices.
- Soon, Uber to stop tracking riders after their trip ends: The feature is expected to roll out to iPhone users initially.
- Airtel ties up with Symantec to offer cyber security solutions in India: This partnership comes amid a rise in online security threats, including the WannaCry and Petya ransomware attacks, in recent months.
- WhatsApp to introduce ‘green ticked’ verified business accounts: The messaging app said it had already checked a few firms that had taken part in its pilot programme.
- Domino’s to deliver pizzas in self-driving Ford cars in Michigan: Customers can track their delivery using Global Positioning System, but they will have to come to the car and collect the food themselves.
- Gautam Singhania says Raymond must be kept out of family politics: The chairman and managing director of the company has been entangled in legal battle with his father Vijaypat Singhania over the family home JK House.
- Air India will expand network, will add more planes and routes, says new CMD: Rajiv Bansal replaced Ashwani Lohani after the latter assumed office as the chairman of the Railway Board.