A look at the headlines in the sector right now:

Sensex nosedives over 360 points, Nifty shed 116 amid North Korea tensions: NTPC and Sun Pharma were the worst performers on both indices. Soon, Uber to stop tracking riders after their trip ends: The feature is expected to roll out to iPhone users initially. Airtel ties up with Symantec to offer cyber security solutions in India: This partnership comes amid a rise in online security threats, including the WannaCry and Petya ransomware attacks, in recent months. WhatsApp to introduce ‘green ticked’ verified business accounts: The messaging app said it had already checked a few firms that had taken part in its pilot programme. Domino’s to deliver pizzas in self-driving Ford cars in Michigan: Customers can track their delivery using Global Positioning System, but they will have to come to the car and collect the food themselves. Gautam Singhania says Raymond must be kept out of family politics: The chairman and managing director of the company has been entangled in legal battle with his father Vijaypat Singhania over the family home JK House. Air India will expand network, will add more planes and routes, says new CMD: Rajiv Bansal replaced Ashwani Lohani after the latter assumed office as the chairman of the Railway Board.