The Centre has handed over the inquiry into the murder of Lafiqul Islam Ahmed, the president of the All Bodoland Minority Students’ Union, to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The Assam government on Monday said that the move was based on the state’s request, PTI reported.

Ahmed died on August 1 after two motorcycle-borne gunmen shot him dead with an AK-47 rifle in Kokrajhar district. A day later, the state government set up a Special Investigation Team to look into the murder.

Assam had also provided ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to Ahmed’s family.

The students’ union had demanded the removal of the Kokrajhar superintendent of police and also called for a CBI inquiry into the murder. Various political parties, led by the Congress, had condemned the killing and sought an investigation.