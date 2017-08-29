The government on Tuesday refuted media reports that suggested that the Reserve Bank of India was soon going to reintroduce a revamped version of Rs 1,000 currency notes. “There is no proposal to reintroduce the Rs 1,000 note,” Subhash Chandra Garg, the secretary of Department of Economic Affairs, said on Twitter.

On Monday, DNA had reported that the new Rs 1,000 banknotes will have enhanced security features. The printing presses in Mysuru in Tamil Nadu and Salboni in West Bengal were soon to begin printing the currency notes, the report had added.

The Centre had demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes on November 8, 2016, in a bid to fight black money and corruption. Besides the Rs 2,000 bills, it had introduced new Rs 500 notes. On August 24, the RBI had started printing new Rs 200 currency notes to “facilitate ease of transactions”.