A Delhi court on Tuesday framed charges against Indian Mujahideen operative Yasin Bhatkal and nine other accused in the 2010 Jama Masjid blast case. The accused were charged with attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, voluntarily causing hurt, and other charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, reported IANS.

The court will record the statements of prosecution witnesses on October 23.

On August 1, the court had discharged three accused – Syed Ismail Affaque, Abdus Saboor and Riyaz Ahmad Sayeedi – for lack of evidence. The court had dropped proceedings against another accused who is dead.

On September 19, 2010, two motorists had shot at tourists near Jama Masjid in Old Delhi. There was also an explosion from a bomb placed in a car nearby. Two Taiwanese nationals were injured in the incident.

Extremist group Indian Mujahideen had claimed responsibility for several terrorist strikes in the country, including the 2008 Ahmedabad blasts, the 2008 Delhi bombings and the Bodh Gaya blasts in 2013.