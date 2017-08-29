At least seven children died of encephalitis in the last 48 hours in Gorakhpur’s Baba Raghav Das Medical College and Hospital, ANI reported. The children are believed to have died of encephalitis, officials told the news agency. Sixty-three children died in the span of a few days earlier in August. While it has been alleged that they died because of lack of oxygen supply at the facility, the state government has maintained that the infants succumbed to encephalitis.

Former principal of the college, Dr Rajiv Mishra and his wife Dr Purnima Shukla, were arrested in Kanpur on Tuesday. The couple had been named in the First Information Report filed by the Uttar Pradesh government based on a probe report prepared by a panel headed by UP Chief Secretary Rajeev Kumar.