The Income Tax Department on Tuesday questioned Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, and Rabri Devi in connection with the alleged benami properties case worth Rs 1,000 crore, PTI reported.

While Tejashwi Yadav was called in for questioning at 10.30 am, his mother Rabri Devi was questioned at 2 pm, NDTV reported. A special team of the I-T department from Delhi flew to Patna to assist the investigating officer of the case in the probe, unidentified officials told PTI.

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti and her husband Shailesh Kumar had been questioned in the case in July this year.

On June 20, the I-T department had attached 12 plots of land belonging to Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family members, and provisionally attached a few immovable properties in connection with its investigation into the Rs 1,000-crore benami land deals and tax evasion case in which Yadav and his family are believed to have a hand. A benami property is one bought in a certain person’s name though the real beneficiary is someone else.