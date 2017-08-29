Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said India’s first Goods and Services tax collection hit Rs 92,283 crore in July, surpassing the target of Rs 91,000 crore. So far, over 64% of eligible taxpayers had filed GST returns, which is about 38.38 lakh out of 59.57 lakh registered taxpayers, he said. The number is likely to go up after all taxes are accounted for, Jaitley added.

About Rs 14,894 crore had come in as Central GST, Rs 22,722 crore as State GST and Rs 47,469 crore as Integrated GST. This Integrated GST will now be allocated between the Central and state taxes, he added.

More than Rs 20,000 crore in the Integrated GST was from imports, and over Rs 7,000 crore was from tax imposed on demerit goods, the minister said.

The last date for the first filing of GST returns ended on August 25.