The big news: BMC staff on leave called back to work as rain paralyses Mumbai, and other top stories
Other headlines: China has not responded to India’s claim that both have withdrawn troops from Doklam, and self-styled godman Rampal was acquitted in two cases.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Western Railway partially restored, Bandra Worli Sea Link opened to traffic: People have been warned to remain indoors as far as possible, and several local train services have been suspended.
- India says both countries have withdrawn troops from Doklam, but China stays silent: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Brics summit in Xiamen next month.
- Self-styled godman Rampal acquitted of two criminal cases, will remain in jail for other crimes: The founder of the Satlok Ashram in Barwala heads a sect that worships the 15th-century poet and mystic Kabir.
- North Korea warns US of ‘catastrophic consequences’ of conflict: Speaking to the United Nations’ disarmament forum, Pyongyang defended its right to fire missiles.
- Criminalising marital rape will threaten the institution of marriage, Centre tells Delhi HC: Former Mizoram Governor Swaraj Kaushal triggers a controversy by saying there is nothing like marital rape.
- Seven children die in 48 hours in Gorakhpur’s Baba Raghav Das Medical College: Sixty-three children had died in the hospital earlier in August allegedly due to lack of liquid oxygen supply.
- Delhi court frames charges against Yasin Bhatkal and other accused in 2010 Jama Masjid blast case: The statements of prosecution witnesses will be recorded on October 23.
- GST collection for July at Rs 92,283 crore, exceeded Rs 91,000 crore target, says Arun Jaitley: Till Tuesday morning, over 64% of eligible taxpayers had filed the Goods and Services Tax returns, the Union finance minister said.
- CBI arrests eight policemen in connection with Shimla gangrape and custodial death cases: Those arrested include Inspector General of Police Zahoor H Zaidi and Deputy Superintendent of Police Manoj Joshi.
- Income Tax Department questions Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav in benami properties case: A special team of the I-T Department flew to Patna to assist the probe.