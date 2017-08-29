A look at the headlines right now:

Western Railway partially restored, Bandra Worli Sea Link opened to traffic: People have been warned to remain indoors as far as possible, and several local train services have been suspended. India says both countries have withdrawn troops from Doklam, but China stays silent: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Brics summit in Xiamen next month. Self-styled godman Rampal acquitted of two criminal cases, will remain in jail for other crimes: The founder of the Satlok Ashram in Barwala heads a sect that worships the 15th-century poet and mystic Kabir. North Korea warns US of ‘catastrophic consequences’ of conflict: Speaking to the United Nations’ disarmament forum, Pyongyang defended its right to fire missiles. Criminalising marital rape will threaten the institution of marriage, Centre tells Delhi HC: Former Mizoram Governor Swaraj Kaushal triggers a controversy by saying there is nothing like marital rape. Seven children die in 48 hours in Gorakhpur’s Baba Raghav Das Medical College: Sixty-three children had died in the hospital earlier in August allegedly due to lack of liquid oxygen supply. Delhi court frames charges against Yasin Bhatkal and other accused in 2010 Jama Masjid blast case: The statements of prosecution witnesses will be recorded on October 23. GST collection for July at Rs 92,283 crore, exceeded Rs 91,000 crore target, says Arun Jaitley: Till Tuesday morning, over 64% of eligible taxpayers had filed the Goods and Services Tax returns, the Union finance minister said. CBI arrests eight policemen in connection with Shimla gangrape and custodial death cases: Those arrested include Inspector General of Police Zahoor H Zaidi and Deputy Superintendent of Police Manoj Joshi. Income Tax Department questions Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav in benami properties case: A special team of the I-T Department flew to Patna to assist the probe.