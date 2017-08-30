Torrential rains in Mumbai on Tuesday led to the deaths of at least three people. While two people died after a landslide in Vikroli’s Surya Nagar, one person died when a building collapsed in Surya Nagar locality, ANI reported. In neighbouring Thane, a 32-year-old woman and a teenage girl died and two others were hurt, NDTV reported.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asked asking people to stay at home unless there was an emergency. State Education Minister Vinod Tawde also announced that all schools and colleges would remain closed on Wednesday. However, the chief minister said that essential services and critical staff working in the Maharashtra government will be on duty.

Meanwhile, local train services in Mumbai resumed late on Tuesday evening, the Central Railways tweeted. Suburban train services on the Thane-Kalyan line resumed at 10.30 pm. Trains of the western line were also running.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that Mumbai may receive very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours. The city and suburbs are expected to receive around 250 mm of rain over the next two days. Southern Gujarat, North-Central Maharashtra and Goa will also receive heavy rain.