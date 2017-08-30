A look at the headlines right now:

Three dead in rain-related incidents across Mumbai, heavy downpour predicted for next 48 hours: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asked people to stay at home unless there was an emergency. North Korea confirms it launched missile over Japan, calls it ‘first step’ to contain Guam: US President Donald Trump said the world had received Pyongyang’s message ‘loud and clear’. GST collection for July at Rs 92,283 crore, exceeded Rs 91,000 crore target, says Arun Jaitley: Till Tuesday morning, over 64% of eligible taxpayers had filed the Goods and Services Tax returns, the Union finance minister said. Separate Gorkhaland beyond our jurisdiction, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: The next peace meeting will be held on September 12. Self-styled godman Rampal acquitted of two criminal cases, will remain in jail for other crimes: The founder of the Satlok Ashram in Barwala heads a sect that worships the 15th-century poet and mystic Kabir. Seven children die in 48 hours in Gorakhpur’s Baba Raghav Das Medical College: Sixty-three children had died in the hospital earlier in August allegedly due to lack of liquid oxygen supply. Criminalising marital rape will threaten the institution of marriage, Centre tells Delhi HC: Former Mizoram Governor Swaraj Kaushal triggers a controversy by saying there is nothing like marital rape. Delhi court frames charges against Yasin Bhatkal and other accused in 2010 Jama Masjid blast case: The statements of prosecution witnesses will be recorded on October 23. Income Tax Department questions Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav in benami properties case: A special team of the I-T Department flew to Patna to assist the probe. India says both countries have withdrawn troops from Doklam, but China stays silent: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Brics summit in Xiamen next month.