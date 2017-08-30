The big news: Three die after overnight rain drowns Mumbai, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: North Korea confirmed the missile launch over Japan, and Arun Jaitley said GST tax collection in July surpassed its target.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Three dead in rain-related incidents across Mumbai, heavy downpour predicted for next 48 hours: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asked people to stay at home unless there was an emergency.
- North Korea confirms it launched missile over Japan, calls it ‘first step’ to contain Guam: US President Donald Trump said the world had received Pyongyang’s message ‘loud and clear’.
- GST collection for July at Rs 92,283 crore, exceeded Rs 91,000 crore target, says Arun Jaitley: Till Tuesday morning, over 64% of eligible taxpayers had filed the Goods and Services Tax returns, the Union finance minister said.
- Separate Gorkhaland beyond our jurisdiction, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: The next peace meeting will be held on September 12.
- Self-styled godman Rampal acquitted of two criminal cases, will remain in jail for other crimes: The founder of the Satlok Ashram in Barwala heads a sect that worships the 15th-century poet and mystic Kabir.
- Seven children die in 48 hours in Gorakhpur’s Baba Raghav Das Medical College: Sixty-three children had died in the hospital earlier in August allegedly due to lack of liquid oxygen supply.
- Criminalising marital rape will threaten the institution of marriage, Centre tells Delhi HC: Former Mizoram Governor Swaraj Kaushal triggers a controversy by saying there is nothing like marital rape.
- Delhi court frames charges against Yasin Bhatkal and other accused in 2010 Jama Masjid blast case: The statements of prosecution witnesses will be recorded on October 23.
- Income Tax Department questions Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav in benami properties case: A special team of the I-T Department flew to Patna to assist the probe.
- India says both countries have withdrawn troops from Doklam, but China stays silent: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Brics summit in Xiamen next month.