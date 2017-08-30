Indian Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba on Tuesday said that China made “very shrill” comments during the Doklam standoff, but India’s silence worked, PTI reported.“They have been very shrill in their comments. We have used it in a different way, where we have kept quiet. And, that has worked for us ,” Lanba said in response to a question by the media at a social media seminar in New Delhi.

The Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement on Monday evening on the Doklam standoff between Indian and Chinese troops, stating that both sides had decided to withdraw their forces from the site. An unidentified government official as saying that troop withdrawal has been “mutual and simultaneous”. “The two sides went back to their positions almost simultaneously, following standard operating procedures of withdrawal,” the official said.

China’s official news agency Xinhua on Monday said that India had withdrawn its troops and equipment from the Doklam region. The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson told Delhi that “the Chinese government values its neighbourly friendship with India”, and “expects India to respect historical boundary treaties and basic principles of international law, and to work with China to safeguard peace and stability in the border area on the basis of mutual respect of each other’s territorial sovereignty.”