The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday sent a second list of at least 26 defaulters to commercial banks, so that creditors could attempt to get their debts cleared before insolvency proceedings begin, Mint reported. However, other reports put the number of defaulters on the list at 40.

The RBI said that these accounts should be resolved through its schemes by December 13. If banks are not successful in doing this, cases should be filed against the defaulting companies under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code at the National Company Law Tribunal before December 31.

Companies in the power, telecommunications, steel and infrastructure sectors are included in the list, three unidentified bankers told Mint. Two of the bankers said Videocon Industries Ltd and Jaiprakash Associates Ltd are the two large firms in the list.