A 32-year-old man has been arrested for repeatedly flashing outside Mount Carmel College in Bengaluru, the Bangalore Mirror reported on Tuesday. Vijesh, a resident of Kammanahalli, who works with a Malayalam newspaper, was later released on bail.

He had allegedly been flashing students on Loop Road, where they come to pick up their bikes. He continued to harass them for a month before some students approached the police. “On Saturday, 10 girls submitted a written complaint stating that they had seen him flashing at them on multiple occasions,” a police officer told The News Minute.

Vijesh was arrested based on the CCTV footage available in the vicinity. “As the students have promised to stand witness against him, it is a clear case of conviction. He could be facing rigorous imprisonment up to three years,” said another police officer.