A baby died as two doctors at Jodhpur’s Umaid hospital continued to argue when a the pregnant woman was waiting on the operation table. Both the doctors – Ashok Nainwal and ML Tak – have been suspended. “Both doctors have been removed immediately, and disciplinary action will be taken against them,” Umaid Hospital Principal AL Bhat told ANI.

The incident took place on Tuesday, and came to light after a video recorded by one of the hospital staff members

went viral, reported NDTV. The video shows doctors Nainwal and Tak arguing during a caesarian surgery. It was an emergency situation because of the foetus’ feeble heartbeat.

In the video, anaesthetist Dr Tak is seen trying to get some tests done by a junior doctor, which did not please Nainwal. “You stay within your aukat [limit],” Nainwal can be heard shouting at Tak. The argument then descends into name-calling and threats. After Nainwal resumed the surgery, he was unable to save the baby.