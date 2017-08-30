Uber Technologies has appointed Expedia Inc’s official Dara Khosrowshahi the new chief executive officer, the firm confirmed on Wednesday. Khosrowshahi’s appointment was confirmed after a unanimous vote by its board, reported BBC.

Uber said Khosrowshahi will meet company staff for the first time later on Wednesday. Earlier, an Uber spokesperson had told Bloomberg that the firm has selected a successor to head the controversy-hit company had been selected, but did not confirm the identity.

Khosrowshahi will have to take over several challenges from his predecessor and Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick, who was forced to step down following numerous scandals involving the management of the company. The new chief will also have to tackle preparations for the unscheduled initial public offering as well as a trade secrets suit filed by Alphabet’s Waymo.

The ride-hailing firm was under the scanner over allegations of a hostile work culture, for women in particular. An investigation, led by former United States Attorney General Eric Holder had made a total of 47 recommendations to revamp Uber. These included setting up a board oversight committee, banning romantic relationships between employees and their immediate superiors, reducing the amount of alcohol at office events and completely restructuring Uber’s values.