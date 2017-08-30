A 24-year-old Indian student died on Tuesday after being rescued from a lake in the US state of Texas, where Hurricane Harvey has so far claimed 22 lives, reported PTI on Wednesday. Nikhil Bhatia, a student at the Texas A&M University, had been rescued from Lake Bryan on Monday, where he had gone swimming along with another Indian, Shalini Singh.

The duo had been brought to hospital and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. While Bhatia died, Singh is still in a critical condition, said officials at the Indian Consulate in Houston. Consul General of India in Houston Anupam Ray had been monitoring the medical requirements of the two students.

The two had been swimming in Lake Bryan when a sudden current pushed them deeper. Some students had then alerted police officers nearby, who provided cardiopulmonary resuscitation, Bryan City Council Mayor Andrew Nelson said.