The prime accused in the alleged kidnapping and sexual assault of a Malayalam actor case, Pulsar Suni, on Wednesday told media persons that actor Dileep’s wife, Kavya Madhavan, was the person he was taking instructions from. The accused made this statement while he was being taken to the Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court for a hearing in the case.

During previous interactions with reporters, Suni had mentioned the involvement of a “madam” who is believed to have given him instructions and tried to secure his bail. He had, however, given contradictory information about her role, The News Minute reported. “Kavya. I have said the name Kavya before,” Suni said. “I am a thief, why are you listening to the confessions of a thief?”

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday had rejected actor Dileep’s third bail plea in the kidnapping and sexual assault case. He had been arrested on July 10.

Dileep has consistently claimed not to know Suni. The police, however, found evidence to show they knew each other. Dileep’s wife had also told the police that Suni once worked for them, The News Minute reported. Dileep had alleged that “a section of the film industry and certain others who could manage the police, media and political leaders” had hatched a conspiracy against him “to spread utter falsehood and malicious stories”.

On February 17, a group of men had allegedly waylaid the woman actor’s vehicle in Ernakulam’s Angamaly. They then reportedly took photos of her as they harassed her and fled with the car when they reached Palarivattom. Reports have said that Dileep had planned the attack on the woman as payback for a personal grudge. Several artists from the film industry have condemned him, though, and have supported the woman actor.