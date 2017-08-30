The Madras High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Tamil Nadu government and 28 cinema theatres based on a petition claiming that ticket prices were unfairly increased during the first four days of the screening of the film Vivegam, PTI reported. The petitioner, G Devarajan, had alleged that ticket prices for popular actor Ajith-starrer’s Vivegam and films starring popular actors were increased above the rates fixed by the state.

It is illegal to sell movie tickets in the state for more than Rs 120. Those buying tickets had said prices had gone up to Rs 1,000 in some movie halls.

Justice M Duraiswamy asked the government to file a counter affidavit on the matter within two weeks. The next hearing has been set for September 11.