The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain to examine the Delhi police investigation into the Sunanda Pushkar death case, and submit a report within two weeks. The court’s order came after the Delhi Police said that there was no delay in investigating the case, ANI reported. Instead, the police said that the inquiry had been delayed as the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and foreign investigation agencies were involved in the case.

The police also said that the findings of the investigation will not be shared in open court, or with Bharatiya Janata Party MP Subramanian Swamy, who has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry.

“We would like to know where you have reached,” the court told the police, Times Now reported. “You have made things peculiar. We want to know what happened for three years. We are not monitoring your investigation, so we want to know where you stand.”

However, the court turned down Swamy’s request that it monitor the Special Investigation Team’s inquiry into the case. Swamy had said that if investigating agencies had concluded that poison was the cause of Pushkar’s death, it did not matter what kind of poison it was. Swamy said the police were delaying the case by “chasing the poison.”

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on September 21.

