The big news: 16 trains cancelled as rain continues in Mumbai, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The deadline to obtain Aadhaar for welfare schemes is now December 31, and a baby died at a Jodhpur hospital after doctors got into an argument
A look at the headlines right now:
- At least five dead in Mumbai rain; traffic eases up on Wednesday: Some local trains are running, but 16 trains departing from the state were cancelled.
- Deadline to obtain Aadhaar for social welfare schemes extended to December 31, Centre tells SC: The apex court said it will begin hearing petitions against the programme in the first week of November.
- Doctors in Jodhpur hospital argue while operating on pregnant woman, baby dies: Doctors Ashok Nainwal and ML Tak have been suspended, and a inquiry has been ordered.
- Indian student dies in Texas hospital after being rescued from lake during Hurricane Harvey: His friend Shalini Singh, who was also saved from Lake Bryan, is still in the ICU.
- RBI sends second list of defaulters to banks for debt recovery, insolvency proceedings: Companies in the power, telecommunications, steel and infrastructure sectors are said to be included in the list.
- Prime accused in Kerala actress’ sexual assault case said he was taking orders from actor Dileep’s wife: Pulsar Suni made this statement while he was being taken to the Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court for a hearing in the case.
- Navy chief says China made shrill comments during Sikkim standoff, but India’s silence worked: The Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement on Monday saying that both New Delhi and Beijing had decided to withdraw their forces.
- Madras HC asks Tamil Nadu and cinema halls why ticket prices for Ajith-starrer were hiked: Justice M Duraiswamy asked the government to file a counter affidavit on the matter within two weeks.
- Uber confirms Dara Khosrowshahi is the new chief executive officer of the ride-hailing firm: The former Expedia Inc’s official will meet company staff for the first time on Wednesday.
- Man arrested for allegedly flashing students of Mount Carmel College in Bengaluru: The complainants said Vijesh has been harassing them for over a month.