A look at the headlines right now:

At least five dead in Mumbai rain; traffic eases up on Wednesday: Some local trains are running, but 16 trains departing from the state were cancelled. Deadline to obtain Aadhaar for social welfare schemes extended to December 31, Centre tells SC: The apex court said it will begin hearing petitions against the programme in the first week of November. Doctors in Jodhpur hospital argue while operating on pregnant woman, baby dies: Doctors Ashok Nainwal and ML Tak have been suspended, and a inquiry has been ordered. Indian student dies in Texas hospital after being rescued from lake during Hurricane Harvey: His friend Shalini Singh, who was also saved from Lake Bryan, is still in the ICU. RBI sends second list of defaulters to banks for debt recovery, insolvency proceedings: Companies in the power, telecommunications, steel and infrastructure sectors are said to be included in the list. Prime accused in Kerala actress’ sexual assault case said he was taking orders from actor Dileep’s wife: Pulsar Suni made this statement while he was being taken to the Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court for a hearing in the case. Navy chief says China made shrill comments during Sikkim standoff, but India’s silence worked: The Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement on Monday saying that both New Delhi and Beijing had decided to withdraw their forces. Madras HC asks Tamil Nadu and cinema halls why ticket prices for Ajith-starrer were hiked: Justice M Duraiswamy asked the government to file a counter affidavit on the matter within two weeks. Uber confirms Dara Khosrowshahi is the new chief executive officer of the ride-hailing firm: The former Expedia Inc’s official will meet company staff for the first time on Wednesday. Man arrested for allegedly flashing students of Mount Carmel College in Bengaluru: The complainants said Vijesh has been harassing them for over a month.