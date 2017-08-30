The government on Tuesday warned of moderate floods in a few parts of 12 states across the country as the heavy rainfall they are likely to receive will increase the water levels in rivers and tributaries. Rivers Mahi, Sabarmati, Banas, Godavari, Krishna, Tapi, Cauvery and their tributaries are likely to overflow, the Ministry of Water Resources said.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Rajasthan, Madya Pradesh, Gujarat, Konkan, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Daman and Diu, and Goa over the next two or three days.

In Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, as the reservoirs and dams on rivers Mahi, Sabarmati, Banas and their tributaries are also nearly full, there is a greater chance of floods, the ministry said.

Mumbai, which is already reeling under heavy showers, had received more than 330 mm rain between 8.30 am and 8.30 pm on Tuesday. The city and its suburbs are expected to receive around 250 mm of rain over the next two days.

River Mahi and its tributaries are set to affect parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajashtan and Gujarat, Sabarmati and its tributaries will affect Rajasthan and Gujarat, while Banas river and its tributaries may flood parts of Rajashtan and Gujarat. The river levels in Narmada and Tapi basin will affect Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. But, as the reservoirs are only full up to 45% to 66% of their capacity, rainfall may just increase the levels and not necessarily lead to flooding, the advisory said.