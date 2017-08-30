Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Working President MK Stalin on Wednesday accused Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao of indulging in politics and said the party and its allies will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at 11 am on Thursday.

The DMK leader accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government of being responsible for the unstable administration in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led state, ANI reported.

“If action is not taken against the the government even after meeting with the President, we will consider legal action,” Stalin said. The DMK had demanded a floor test in the Tamil Nadu Assembly twice.

The Edapaddi Palaniswami-led government in Tamil Nadu plunged into a fresh controversy on Monday, when 35 MLAs did not attend a meeting chaired by the chief minister and his deputy O Panneerselvam in Chennai. Meanwhile, the AIADMK legislature party decided to sack ousted Deputy General Secretary TTV Dinakaran and former General Secretary Sasikala Natarajan from the party.

Meanwhile, Dinakaran and nineteen party legislators had met Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao last week claiming the support of at least 22 MLAs.

President has agreed to meet us at 11 am tomorrow. We will meet him with our allies: DMK working president MK Stalin in Chennai pic.twitter.com/n7yM81GWRG — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2017