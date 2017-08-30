The Patna High Court on Wednesday upheld the life sentence given to former Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Mohammad Shahabuddin in a 2004 murder case. In 2015, Shahabuddin had been held guilty of murdering two brothers, whose bodies were never found.

The men’s mother, Kalawati Devi, had lodged an FIR in the case, in which she had charged some of the former Siwan MP’s aides with the murder.

Shahabuddin is currently serving his sentence in Tihar Jail and stands accused in as many as 45 cases, including the murder of a journalist in May 2016.