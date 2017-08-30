The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said it has conducted raids at 10 more locations in Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi, following up on the case connected with Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar.

I-T sleuths had conducted raids in the case earlier in August, which had been in the headlines since Shivakumar was hosting several Gujarat Congress MLAs at a Bengaluru resort at the time. The Congress had put them up at the lodge allegedly to stop them from being poached by the Bharatiya Janata Party before the August 8 Rajya Sabha polls.

The raids had continued for three days, and I-T officials had said they had seized more than Rs 15 crore in cash and jewellery from the minister’s properties. Investigators were also believed to have recovered more than Rs 300 crore in undisclosed income.

The Congress had called the raids “vindictive politics”.