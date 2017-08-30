Social activist Anna Hazare on Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for delaying the appointment of an anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal, and declared another round of agitations, ANI reported. He said he had reminded the prime minister of the matter several times in the three years of the Modi government, however, he had experienced dismay every time.

“Due to the increasing rate of corruption, people trusted your words, but even today no work gets done without paying money,” Hazare said in his letter to the prime ministers. “Inflation has also not come down.”

He also said that Modi had failed to fulfill his promise to bring back black money. The Gandhian also criticised the Centre for keeping several important anti-corruption Bills, such as the Citizen Charter Bills, The Prevention of Bribery of Foreign Public Officials, The Prevention of Money Laundering (Amendment) Bill, pending in Parliament.

He further claimed that the government had ignored farmers’ issues and had not looked into the matter of Minimum Support Prices. “It has now become evident that you have no sentiments for the farmers of this country. It would have been better had you paid attention to farmers the way you are concerned about industrialists. It is very unfortunate,” he said.