The Delhi High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a public interest litigation on marital rape to September 4. During the hearing on Wednesday, the acting chief justice quoted a Philippines Supreme Court ruling which described forced sexual intercourse, even in a marriage, as criminal.

“To say a husband can rape his wife after marriage is to deny independent existence to women,” said advocate Colin Gonsalves who is representing the petitioner. Gonsalves was quoting a 2001 Nepal Supreme Court ruling.

On Tuesday, the Centre told the Delhi High Court that criminalising marital rape may destabilise the institution of marriage, reported LiveLaw. The Centre had cited the misuse of Section 498A and said that if criminalised, the accusation of marital rape would become an easy tool for harassing husbands. By this section of the law, a husband and his family can be arrested without any investigation if a wife or her relative files a complaint saying the man or his family have abused her mentally or physically.

The lead petition in the case has been filed by RIT Foundation, and the All India Democratic Women’s Association. A victim of marital rape has also joined the petition as an intervener.

