The Defence Ministry on Wednesday approved the first batch of 65 reforms proposed by the Lieutenant General DB Shekatkar committee, including the redeployment of nearly 57,000 Army personnel for other required duties.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who also holds the defence ministry portfolio, said the decision was taken in consultation with the Army and that the Union Cabinet was apprised of the decision. “It is a big reform in the Indian Army post Independence…It will lead to redeployment of 57,000 officers, junior commissioner officers and other ranks,” he said.

The committee had submitted 99 recommendations to the government and the Army in December 2016. Other reforms that have been approved include improving efficiency in the National Cadet Corps, and enhancing standards for recruitment of clerical staff and drivers in the Army.

“Restructuring of the Indian Army is aimed at enhancing combat capability in a manner that the officers will be used for improving operational preparedness and civilians will be redeployed in different wings of the armed forces for improving efficiency,” the ministry said in a statement.