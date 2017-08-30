Over the last week, more than 18,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh in a bid to escape the violence that erupted in Myanmar last week, Reuters reported citing the International Organisation for Migration on Wednesday. Thousands more are stuck at the Bangladesh border, trying to get in.

“We are working with authorities and partners to urgently deliver food, water and medical care to the Rohingya community in Cox’s Bazar [in Bangladesh],” said Mohammed Abdiker, the Director of Operations and Emergencies at the International Organization for Migration.

Those crossing are in a desperate condition, and food, health services and shelter are their greatest needs, Sanjukta Sahany, who runs the organisation’s office in Cox’s Bazar said. “They need at least some cover, some roofs over their heads,” Reuters quoted her as saying. Sahany added that many had bullet and burn injuries. “People are traumatized, which is quite visible.”

The exodus began after Rohingya militants attacked police posts in the restive Rakhine state on August 25. Hundreds have died since they targeted 30 police sites at an army base in a coordinated strike. The Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army claimed responsibility for the attack. Violence has been rife in the region, with clashes between Muslim and Buddhist communities.

On August 26, nearly 1,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees, who attempted to flee from Myanmar to Bangladesh in the wake of the violence, were stopped by the Bangladeshi security officials at the border.

Many shared videos believed to be of Rohingyas fleeing Myanmar on Wednesday:

Heartbreaking scene: Fleeing Rohingya Muslims gather to pray and cry as Burma's military hunts them down. pic.twitter.com/6tOoYFePxy — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) August 28, 2017

"In pursuit of Survival" #Rohingya people call the world to save them from hands of Burmese Government & Buddhist extremism #Arakan #Sos pic.twitter.com/DZB6U2DtvC — Hussain Siddique (@1shahoo) August 30, 2017