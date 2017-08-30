As much as Rs 15.28 lakh crore came back to the banking system after the demonetisation drive till June 30, 2017, the Reserve Bank of India said in its annual report on Wednesday. The amount comprises more than 99% of the value of the currency that was scrapped on November 8, 2016, which was pegged at Rs 15.44 lakh crore.

The central bank said that these figures were only an estimate and may be corrected later as the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes deposited after demonetisation have yet to be processed for “numerical authenticity”.

“Till such time these notes are processed by the Reserve Bank for their numerical accuracy and authenticity, only an estimation of specified bank notes received back is possible,” the RBI report said. “Subject to future corrections based on verification process when completed, the estimated value of SBNs [Specified Bank Notes] received as on June 30, 2017, is Rs 15.28 trillion.”

The Centre scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes on November 8, 2016, in a bid to tackle black money, fake currency and corruption. As the bills went out of circulation, the RBI issued Rs 2,000 notes and a new series of Rs 500 notes. Currently, these two high-denomination currency make up for more than 70% of all currency in circulation by value, according to RBI data.