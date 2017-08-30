Yoga guru Ramdev’s company Patanjali Ayurveda has announced that it will launch “packaged Himalayan drinking water” ahead of Diwali. The product, named Divya Jal, will be available across India in the next six months, Mint reported on Wednesday.

Ramdev’s spokesperson SK Tijarwala said they will set a sales target of Rs 1,000 crore for 2018-19. However, he did not disclose Divya Jal’s price.

Patanjali’s factories in Haridwar and Lucknow will bottle the water, sourced from the foothills of the Himalayas. The Lucknow plant can bottle about 1 lakh litres of water a day. Tijarwala said Patanjali may opt for third-party contracts with bottling companies in the future.

A senior executive of the company told Mint that Patanjali had already been bottling drinking water at its Lucknow factory, but was not selling it commercially yet.

On August 3, Patanjali had announced that it was planning to launch a line of clothing by April 2018. “Patanjali will have different products in each category – value-for-money clothes for the masses and apparel that will have the snob value meant for the classes,” Tijarawala had said. “We will start with woven clothes, knitwear and machine-made apparel, including denims.”

Patanjali already has its own line of medicines, cosmetics and food.