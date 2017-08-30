The big news: RBI says only 1.4% demonetised notes not with banks yet, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Five people died because of torrential rain in Mumbai, and more than 18,000 Rohingyas fled from Myanmar to Bangladesh in less than a week.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Nearly 99% of demonetised notes back in the system, says RBI’s annual report: It said suspicious banking transactions rose by three lakh in 2016-17 and high-value notes still make up two-thirds of the currency in circulation, and also warned of the risk of farm loan waivers.
- Five killed in Mumbai rains, seven reported missing after being washed away in floodwaters, say police: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said the BMC had used crores of rupees to ensure that ‘the situation was not beyond what we experienced’.
- Over 18,000 Rohingyas flee Myanmar violence in five days: Thousands more are stuck at the Bangladesh border, trying to get in.
- Day after North Korea fires missile over Japan, US conducts defence test off Hawaii’s coast: The defence agency claimed they had planned the operation for a while.
- There is no such thing as ‘saffron terror’, says outgoing Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi: He said the acts of a few from a particular religion could not be blamed on the entire community.
- Deadline to obtain Aadhaar for social welfare schemes extended to December 31, Centre tells SC: The apex court said it will begin hearing petitions against the programme in the first week of November.
- Government approves major reforms for armed forces, 57,000 Army personnel to be redeployed: The decision was a big reform for the Indian Army since Independence, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley said.
- Delhi High Court quotes Philippines SC ruling that held forced sex even in marriage as criminal: The petitioner’s counsel mentioned judgments by courts in Nepal, the US and European Union to present his client’s case.
- Nasa’s Cassini will end its 13-year mission to Saturn on September 15: The spacecraft is being crashed to avoid collisions with the planet’s moons, which could cause contamination from Earth’s microbes.
- Unfinished work of fantasy novelist Terry Pratchett destroyed by a steamroller: The crushed hard drive will go up on display at an exhibition on the author’s life from September.