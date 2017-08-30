Jodhpur hospital scuffle: Rajasthan government clarifies that mother and child are safe
It was earlier reported that a baby had died because doctors were arguing while a pregnant woman was waiting for them to conduct a c-section.
Rajasthan’s Department of Information and Public Relations on Wednesday denied reports that a baby had died at a hospital in Jodhpur after two doctors began to argue while a pregnant woman waited on an operation table. The department said both the mother and the newborn were safe, ANI reported.
The incident, which took place on Tuesday, came to light after a video recorded by a staff member at the Umaid Hospital went viral. The clip shows doctors Ashok Nainwal and ML Tak arguing while carrying out a caesarean section. The operation was an emergency case as the foetus had a feeble heartbeat.
In the video, anaesthetist Dr Tak is seen trying to get a junior doctor to conduct some tests, but this does not please Nainwal. “You stay within your aukat [limit],” Nainwal can be heard telling Tak. The argument then descends into name-calling and threats.
The Rajasthan High Court had taken cognisance of the matter, DNA reported. “This incident has tarnished the image of Jodhpur and the medical world,” the court said, directing the Jodhpur collector to take strict action against those responsible.