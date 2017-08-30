Rajasthan’s Department of Information and Public Relations on Wednesday denied reports that a baby had died at a hospital in Jodhpur after two doctors began to argue while a pregnant woman waited on an operation table. The department said both the mother and the newborn were safe, ANI reported.

The incident, which took place on Tuesday, came to light after a video recorded by a staff member at the Umaid Hospital went viral. The clip shows doctors Ashok Nainwal and ML Tak arguing while carrying out a caesarean section. The operation was an emergency case as the foetus had a feeble heartbeat.

#WATCH Rajasthan: Verbal spat between two doctors in OT during the surgery of a pregnant woman in Jodhpur's Umaid Hospital (29.8.17) pic.twitter.com/eZfHHISQGB — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2017

In the video, anaesthetist Dr Tak is seen trying to get a junior doctor to conduct some tests, but this does not please Nainwal. “You stay within your aukat [limit],” Nainwal can be heard telling Tak. The argument then descends into name-calling and threats.

The Rajasthan High Court had taken cognisance of the matter, DNA reported. “This incident has tarnished the image of Jodhpur and the medical world,” the court said, directing the Jodhpur collector to take strict action against those responsible.