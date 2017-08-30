More than 22 lakh people have been affected in Bihar’s Darbhanga district because of floods triggered by incessant rain, District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh told ANI. Power supply in many villages of the district took a hit as two power sub-stations were flooded.

“We are trying to make alternative arrangements in 10 to 12 villages, and the matter will be resolved in a couple of days, hopefully,” Singh said.

Although it has nearly stopped raining, water has not receded from the villages, local residents told ANI. Power sub-stations have been flooded for the past 15 days.

#WATCH: Power Sub-Station-Poria in Darbhanga flooded, electricity in many villages disrupted. 22 lakh people in the district affected #Bihar pic.twitter.com/A5jZPMSUhw — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2017

#BiharFloods: Massive inundation in Bihar, water continues to enter villages causing problems for the residents: Visuals from Darbhanga. pic.twitter.com/YDhbdAVaNn — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2017

The toll in the Bihar floods reached 440 last week. Nearly 1.7 crore people have been affected by the deluge across 19 districts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a Rs 500-crore relief package for the state on Saturday. He also announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the relatives of those who died in the floods and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

Heavy rainfall predicted in sub-Himalayan West Bengal

The Indian Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal till Thursday, PTI reported. Districts in North Bengal have also been warned.

Malda, South Dinajpur and North Dinajpur are still recovering from the flash floods that were triggered by rain earlier in August. At least 32 people died and more than 14 lakh were affected in six districts that were inundated by overflowing rivers in Bengal, Jharkhand and Bhutan.