A look at the headlines right now:

Nearly 99% of demonetised notes back in the system, says RBI’s annual report: It said suspicious banking transactions rose by three lakh in 2016-17 and high-value notes still make up two-thirds of the currency in circulation, and also warned of the risk of farm loan waivers. Hope India has learnt lessons from the Doklam standoff, says Chinese foreign minister: Wang Yi added that there was a lot of scope for cooperation between the two countries in the Brics summit next month. Donald Trump says ‘talking not the answer’ to resolve the North Korean crisis: Meanwhile, the Russian foreign minister asked the US to refrain from any military action in the Korean Peninsula. 14 shopkeepers arrested in Pakistan’s Buner for selling women’s undergarments openly: District Additional Assistant Commissioner Zahid Usman Kakakhel said such practices were ‘against the cultural norms of the region’. CBI files 18 FIRs into allegedly illegal land deals, one against Robert Vadra-linked firm: The Congress had accused the state government of misusing the investigative agency. Government approves major reforms for armed forces, 57,000 Army personnel to be redeployed: The decision was a big reform for the Indian Army since Independence, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley said. There is no such thing as ‘saffron terror’, says outgoing Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi: He said the acts of a few from a particular religion could not be blamed on the entire community. Over 22 lakh people affected in Bihar, power supply hit in several villages: Meanwhile, the Weather Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal. Over 18,000 Rohingyas flee Myanmar violence in five days: Thousands more are stuck at the Bangladesh border, trying to get in. Nasa’s Cassini will end its 13-year mission to Saturn on September 15: The spacecraft is being crashed to avoid collisions with the planet’s moons, which could cause contamination from Earth’s microbes.