The big news: RBI says almost 99% of old notes back after demonetisation, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: China said it hoped India would prevent a Doklam-like situation, and Trump said diplomacy would no longer work in dealing with North Korea.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Nearly 99% of demonetised notes back in the system, says RBI’s annual report: It said suspicious banking transactions rose by three lakh in 2016-17 and high-value notes still make up two-thirds of the currency in circulation, and also warned of the risk of farm loan waivers.
- Hope India has learnt lessons from the Doklam standoff, says Chinese foreign minister: Wang Yi added that there was a lot of scope for cooperation between the two countries in the Brics summit next month.
- Donald Trump says ‘talking not the answer’ to resolve the North Korean crisis: Meanwhile, the Russian foreign minister asked the US to refrain from any military action in the Korean Peninsula.
- 14 shopkeepers arrested in Pakistan’s Buner for selling women’s undergarments openly: District Additional Assistant Commissioner Zahid Usman Kakakhel said such practices were ‘against the cultural norms of the region’.
- CBI files 18 FIRs into allegedly illegal land deals, one against Robert Vadra-linked firm: The Congress had accused the state government of misusing the investigative agency.
- Government approves major reforms for armed forces, 57,000 Army personnel to be redeployed: The decision was a big reform for the Indian Army since Independence, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley said.
- There is no such thing as ‘saffron terror’, says outgoing Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi: He said the acts of a few from a particular religion could not be blamed on the entire community.
- Over 22 lakh people affected in Bihar, power supply hit in several villages: Meanwhile, the Weather Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal.
- Over 18,000 Rohingyas flee Myanmar violence in five days: Thousands more are stuck at the Bangladesh border, trying to get in.
- Nasa’s Cassini will end its 13-year mission to Saturn on September 15: The spacecraft is being crashed to avoid collisions with the planet’s moons, which could cause contamination from Earth’s microbes.