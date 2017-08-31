Nearly 70,000 people will be evacuated over the weekend in Frankfurt after an unexploded World War 2 bomb was found on Wednesday. The police said this would be the biggest evacuation in post-war Germany, reported AFP. Bomb disposal experts will detonate the explosive, which was nicknamed Blockbuster, in a controlled manner on Sunday.

Another unexploded World War 2 bomb was found near the Hinkley Point nuclear power plant in England on Wednesday, The Guardian reported. Bomb disposal experts were supposed to carry out a controlled explosion on the device, which weighs 113 kg, on Wednesday. “The explosive ordnance disposal team plans to detonate the ordnance at 6 pm (11.30 pm Indian Standard Time) on Wednesday,” said senior maritime operations officer at HM Coastguard Ieuan Williams.

A one-kilometre exclusion zone had been set up in the Bristol Channel near the power plant after a team of divers discovered the explosive. However, there was no confirmation whether the controlled explosion was carried out.

This is the third time in three weeks that an unexploded World War II bomb has been found in the Bristol Channel. French company EDF, which runs two nuclear power plants at Hickley Point, said more unexploded devices could be found before the seabed is cleared.