Three people died, 13 others were injured and at least 30 others are feared trapped after a five-storey residential building collapsed in Bhendi Bazar area of South Mumbai on Thursday, a police official told NDTV. Deputy Commissioner of Police Manoj Sharma said three people have been rescued from the debris so far.

The official said the exact number of people staying in the building is unknown. However, reports said that 30 to 35 people are believed to be trapped.

“We rushed fire brigade personnel to the site to rescue the trapped people,” said an unidentified official of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai. Ambulances, fire brigade vehicles and National Disaster Response Force personnel have also been deployed. “Our disaster management cell received a call at 8.40 am about the collapse,” said the civic body official. “We fear that several people are trapped under the debris.”

It is not known yet if the building was on the civic body’s list of dangerous structures.

