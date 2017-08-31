The family members of scholar MM Kalburgi, who was killed in Karnataka on August 30, 2015, said they have lost all hope of justice, The New Indian Express reported on Thursday. “I have respect and faith in the government and the law, but the delay is forcing us to take some steps like seeking help from court of law and others,” said Kalburgi’s son Srivijay.

“Everyday we eagerly wait for the arrest of the culprits,” he added. “In the last seven months, no investigating officials have contacted us. The officials tell us that they are doing their job, but so far, we have been unable to get any clue about the murderers.”

Srivijay said the family was not interested in the politicisation of the case, they only wanted justice to be done. “If justice gets delayed for another four months, we will resort to protests,” he said.

“We read the newspapers and have an eye on social media as well. Several times, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the case is in its final stages of investigation. But it has become difficult to understand the meaning of final stages,” a relative of the murdered rationalist added.

Siddaramaiah wants inquiry fast-tracked

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday asked the Crime Investigation Department to fast-track the investigation, reported The News Minute. “On August 30, as people in the state hold a meeting to mark the second anniversary of the killing of MM Kalburgi, I would like to assure the people of Karnataka that my government will make all efforts to bring the criminals to book,” the chief minister said in a press note. He said the Karnataka Police had been asked to coordinate with the investigating team in Maharashtra.