A Mumbai-based doctor, Deepak Amarapurkar, who went missing in the floods in the city on August 29 has been found dead, NDTV reported on Thursday. His body was found in a drain near the seashore at Worli.

Amarapurkar, who worked as a senior gastroenterologist at Bombay Hospital, was last seen exiting his car near his Elphinstone Road home on Tuesday evening. After getting off the car, Amarapurkar started walking in waist-high water. “According to eyewitnesses, Amrapurkar fell into a manhole. The police have recovered his umbrella from near it,” Sunil Deshmukh, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Dadar, told PTI.

The manhole ends at Worli and opens into the sea, where Amarapurkar’s body was found on Thursday morning. The manhole had been searched by firemen and civic workers for hours with no success.