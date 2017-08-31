New Uber Technologies Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi told employees on Wednesday that the ride-sharing company would change its culture. “This company has to change,” Khosrowshahi told employees during his first interaction with them.

He added that Uber need to stabilise itself. “What got us here is not what’s going to get us to the next level.” Khusrowshahi further said that new talent need to be recruited, particularly a chief financial officer and a chairperson of the board who could help him. The new chief said the company may opt for an Initial Public Offering in 18 to 26 months, Reuters reported.

Khosrowshahi will take over several challenges from his predecessor Travis Kalanick, who was forced to step down following numerous scandals involving the management of the company. He will also have to tackle a trade secrets suit filed by Alphabet’s Waymo.

Kalanick also congratulated Khosrowshahi. “Casting a vote for the next chief executive of Uber was a big moment for me and I couldn’t be happier to pass the torch to such an inspiring leader,” he said at the staff meeting.