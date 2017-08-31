Haryana Inspector General of Police KK Rao on Thursday said security officials had thwarted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s escape plans to use a red bag as a signal to his supporters to create a frenzy. Speaking to media persons, the police official said the self-styled godman’s demand for a red bag, soon after the court declared him guilty of raping two of his followers, led them to suspect foul play.

The police were criticised for inefficiency after at least 30 people died and around 250 were injured in the violence that erupted following Singh’s conviction in the case. Rao said the self-styled godman’s adopted daughter was also lingering around him to delay his movement. “They were trying to gain time before sitting in the vehicle so that their men could spread the message that he was moving from the court,” Rao said. “They were told that you cannot stand here. The mob was about 2-3 km away and could have moved closer.”

Rao said the police changed plans, and decided take Singh in a different car along a new route. “Our priority was to first take Ram Rahim to the chopper site. We did not want to use the same route as the 70 vehicles carrying his supporters. People in those vehicles might have been carrying weapons,” he said.

A Central Bureau of Investigation court on Monday sentenced Singh to 20 years in prison for raping two of his followers in 2002. These are consecutive sentences, which means he has to serve a 10-year term in jail for each case one after the other.