The big news: 11 dead, many feared trapped as building collapses in Mumbai, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Haryana Police said Ram Rahim had planned to escape, and a Madurai teen killed himself allegedly after playing the Blue Whale challenge.
A look at the headlines right now:
- At least 11 dead, several feared trapped as building collapses in Mumbai’s Bhendi Bazaar area: A civic body official said the exact number of people staying in the building is not known.
- Dera chief Ram Rahim had planned to escape by creating a frenzy, say police: Haryana IGP KK Rao said they decided take the self-styled godman in a different car along a new route after they suspected foul play.
- Once you enter, you can’t exit, said Madurai teen who committed suicide allegedly after playing Blue Whale game: In another incident, a Class 10 student from Guwahati was admitted to hospital after he was reportedly behaving abnormally.
- Demonetisation a disaster, PM Modi should apologise for this anti-national act, says Opposition: Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said the economists who recommended the ban on Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes deserved a Nobel Prize.
- Hope India has learnt lessons from the Doklam standoff, says Chinese foreign minister: Wang Yi added that there was a lot of scope for cooperation between the two countries in the Brics summit next month.
- Missing doctor’s body found in a drain near Worli seashore after floods in Mumbai: A police officer said eyewitnesses saw Deepak Amarapurkar fell into a manhole while walking towards his home on Elphinstone Road.
- Donald Trump says ‘talking is not the answer’ to resolve the North Korean crisis: Meanwhile, the Russian foreign minister asked the US to refrain from any military action in the Korean Peninsula.
- This company has to change, says Uber’s new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi: He added that new talent need to be recruited, particularly a chief financial officer and a chairperson of the board.
- MM Kalburgi’s family says they have lost all hope in investigation, threatens protest: The scholar’s son, Srivijay, said no officials had contacted them in the last seven months.
- McDonald’s tells tribunal it does not want out-of-court settlement with former franchise CPRL: The NCLAT issued notices to both parties, and asked them to file their replies within a week.