At least 11 dead, several feared trapped as building collapses in Mumbai’s Bhendi Bazaar area: A civic body official said the exact number of people staying in the building is not known. Dera chief Ram Rahim had planned to escape by creating a frenzy, say police: Haryana IGP KK Rao said they decided take the self-styled godman in a different car along a new route after they suspected foul play. Once you enter, you can’t exit, said Madurai teen who committed suicide allegedly after playing Blue Whale game: In another incident, a Class 10 student from Guwahati was admitted to hospital after he was reportedly behaving abnormally. Demonetisation a disaster, PM Modi should apologise for this anti-national act, says Opposition: Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said the economists who recommended the ban on Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes deserved a Nobel Prize. Hope India has learnt lessons from the Doklam standoff, says Chinese foreign minister: Wang Yi added that there was a lot of scope for cooperation between the two countries in the Brics summit next month. Missing doctor’s body found in a drain near Worli seashore after floods in Mumbai: A police officer said eyewitnesses saw Deepak Amarapurkar fell into a manhole while walking towards his home on Elphinstone Road. Donald Trump says ‘talking is not the answer’ to resolve the North Korean crisis: Meanwhile, the Russian foreign minister asked the US to refrain from any military action in the Korean Peninsula. This company has to change, says Uber’s new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi: He added that new talent need to be recruited, particularly a chief financial officer and a chairperson of the board. MM Kalburgi’s family says they have lost all hope in investigation, threatens protest: The scholar’s son, Srivijay, said no officials had contacted them in the last seven months. McDonald’s tells tribunal it does not want out-of-court settlement with former franchise CPRL: The NCLAT issued notices to both parties, and asked them to file their replies within a week.