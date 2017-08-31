A delegation of MPs from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and other Tamil Nadu Opposition parties met President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Thursday. The day before, DMK working President MK Stalin had said the MPs would ask Kovind to intervene to restore stability to the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagaam-led state.

Stalin had accused Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao of indulging in politics and blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government of being responsible for the unstable administration.

“If action is not taken against the the government even after meeting with the President, we will consider legal action,” Stalin had said. The DMK had demanded a floor test in the Tamil Nadu Assembly twice.

The Edapaddi Palaniswami-led government in Tamil Nadu plunged into a fresh controversy on Monday, when 35 MLAs did not attend a meeting chaired by the chief minister and his deputy O Panneerselvam in Chennai. Meanwhile, the AIADMK legislature party decided to sack ousted Deputy General Secretary TTV Dinakaran and former General Secretary Sasikala Natarajan from the party.