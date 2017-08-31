A special anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Thursday declared former President Pervez Musharraf an absconder in the assassination case of ex-Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, The Express Tribune reported. Five others were acquitted in the case, while two senior police officials were sentenced to 17 years in prison. The court also ordered a seizure of Musharraf’s property.

On Wednesday, the Rawalpindi anti-terrorism court had reserved its verdict on the 10-year-old murder case. Judge Muhammad Asghar Ali Khan had said he needed time to examine and compile the evidence, the Dawn reported.

Musharraf, who was declared “most wanted” in the case, could not be present during the hearing on Wednesday as police suspected that extremist group Al Qaeda planned on targeting him, Federal Investigation Agency prosecutor Chaudhry Azhar had said.

Bhutto, Pakistan’s 11th Prime Minister was assassinated during an election campaign event on December 27, 2007 in Rawalpindi. Former military ruler Musharraf was the president at the time.